Diddy's recent Instagram activity sees him flaunting the aspects of the good life. In an effort to let his audience know that his past circumstances weren't always luxurious, he posted a clip of himself earlier this morning, with a caption that's quickly gone viral.

While eating a mango and slurring his words, the mogul says "You can be eating a mango with the ocean as your backyard too!" The caption to the post is what has riled up fans even further, as it reads:

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE"

The post has accumulated over a million views.

Users, specifically on Twitter, were quick to call cap on Diddy's recollection of his humble beginnings. From the exaggeration of the number of roaches, to the truth of his struggle, Twitter was quick to come up with memes for Diddy's recent posts. Even JT of the City Girls weighed in on the topic.

Diddy's recent post comes off the heels of his Fourth of July celebration where he partied with the likes of Drake, London On Da Track, and French Montana at an undisclosed location over the weekend.

How much truth do you think there is to Diddy's caption?

