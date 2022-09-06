The world has had front-row seats to Kanye West's most recent controversy as the Rap mogul has been battling with brands. For days, West has been posting screenshots and photos regarding both Adidas and The Gap copying his Yeezy designs, and he has even gone as far as posting photos of both brands' executives. While The Gap seems to be receiving a bit of a break now that West showed that his legal team told him to cool it down, the grievances against Adidas have been increasing as his famous friends have chimed in to support his efforts.

Yesterday (September 6), Swizz Beatz told the companies to "do the correct thing," and later, T.I. defended Ye. Now, it's Diddy's turn to show that he, too, will stop wearing Adidas in solidarity if need be.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Diddy shared a screenshot of a text conversation where he told Ye, "Please can send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don't make you right!!!!" West replied, "Praise God" and "Love you."

In the caption, Puff shared a few more thoughts.

"Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture," he said. "BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!"

