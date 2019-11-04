It's hard to sum up Sean Combs' impact on the culture. While some criticize the term "culture" for its vagueness, whatever it is, Diddy shifted and progressed it many times over. In his first 50 years on this planet, the man has fought his way to the top of multiple industries and it's obvious that he'll spend the rest of his life trying to conquer them all, leaving his mark wherever he chooses to venture. Diddy brought the world Sean John, Bad Boy Records, Ciroc, REVOLT and all the forking paths these empires encompass. The REVOLT Summit held in Los Angeles last weekend is just a microcosm of the doors that Diddy works to push open for his community. His drive has always led him to create from the ground up, where there exists no precedent and he must design the blueprint. For these reasons, #Diddy50 is an occasion that calls for grand celebration. Here are some of the people who acted accordingly on social media:

On Instagram, Diddy also shared a moving recap of his life accomplishments so far. Many celebrities sent birthday wishes in the comments. Eboni Williams wrote, "Happy Birthday @diddy What you’ve built can only be matched by your continued growth and legacy. It would be easy to stop after all you’ve done...but as you told us “Can’t stop, Won’t stop.” Blessed to see what God has for your second half." Joey Badass wrote, "Happy bday King ! A true inspiration to generations."