Diddy and Snoop Dogg were once enemies at the height of the East Coast/West Coast beef that resulted in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie in the 90s. Over 20 years since the passing of both legendary figures and things between Puff and Snoop couldn't be any different. The two have mutual respect for each other, not only as men but also as elder statesmen in the rap game. Most recently, Puffy took to Instagram to show love to Snoop Dogg during a recent hang-out where he appeared to poke fun at his former nemesis: the now-incarcerated Suge Knight.

If you recall Suge Knight's infamous speech at the 1995 Source Awards, the Death Row head honcho publicly criticized Puffy for his involvement in his artists music. "Any artist out there wanna be [an] artist and wanna stay a star and don't have to worry about the executive producer being all in the videos, all on the records, dancing, come to Death Row," Suge said.

Diddy seemingly got the last laugh, considering Suge Knight is currently behind bars. Puffy shared hilarious footage of his recent hang-out with Snoop Dogg. The two had a 70s-style dance-off, pop-locking and all that. Diddy took the opportunity to quote Suge's infamous words from his speech in the caption. "Look at this n***a Puff all up in the videos and all up in the records 😂😂 Let’s enjoy life!!" He wrote.

Peep the clip below.