Over 100,000 people worldwide tuned in to watch DJ D-Nice spin on the ones and twos during his Quarantine Instagram Live party. Celebrities came through to pay respect to the veteran artist as he spread a little cheer as people are held up at home during this COVID-19 quarantine. DJ D-Nice's jam session was the place to be on social media as actors, musicians, and political figures dropped by to say hello. He sat down to talk about his internet phenomenon with TMZ and shared a few funny stories, including a bit about Diddy.

"Club Quarantine" has been visited by Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Lenny Kravitz, Janet Jackson, Fat Joe, Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and many others. Diddy also made an IG Live appearance for the at-home, social distancing party and later told DJ D-Nice just how much fun he had while tuning in. "I'm texting with Diddy right now and he was like, 'Dude, you had me drunk texting and I wasn't even drinking!' We were partying so hard, man," D-Nice said.

DJ D-Nice was also spotted flirting with Halle Berry during his IG party, but he insists that they're just friends and it was all a bit of innocent fun. Check out DJ D-Nice chatting with TMZ about Club Quarantine below to hear more about his motivation behind creating the online get-together.

