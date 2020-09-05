In a bid to serve underprivileged communities and equip young students with the tools they need for success, Sean “Diddy” Combs and #1 Educational Speaker Steve Perry are opening up their third charter school in the Bronx.

With Diddy having pledged $1M in 2018 to turn the idea for the school into a reality, Capital Bronx Prep will be opening on Tuesday September 8, 2020 via remote learning and will transition to “hybrid/in-person” classes once necessary COVID-19 precautions ease up.

“We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world,” Diddy said.

The rapper and educator have two other campuses in Harlem and Bridgeport, CT, which have forwarded the education of thousands of students since their openings.

The opening of the Harlem school is the latest of Diddy’s many endeavors to advance the education of black youth in America. In 2016, Diddy pledged $1 million to HBCU Howard University to set up a scholarship for deserving students in need of financial aid. By opening this school, the hip hop mogul continues to put his community on by providing the next generation of leaders with the resources and support they need to succeed.

