Diddy is feeling the heat tonight (September 14) and he wasn't even the one on the Verzuz stage. We've been reporting on Fat Joe and Ja Rule's match-up along with the aftermath that followed, and while fans are fiercely debating the night's highlights, Diddy has been stirring the pot.

Hip Hops fans have been rallying for the Bad Boy mogul to take to the stage, but he has repeatedly stated—for over a year now—that he is only interested in pairing up with Dr. Dre. During the Verzuz this evening, fans stated that they wanted to see Diddy and Jermaine Dupri go toe-to-toe, a look that Dupri co-signed, but Sean Combs was clear that the Aftermath icon was his pick.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Diddy also spoke directly to Dupri, detailing why he believes he would wash the So So Def founder. "Beloved you my n*gga but your arms too short to box with God!!" he wrote. "You ain't got enough hits. I'll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend Dre the only one can get in the ring w me . -LOVE [black heart emoji]"

Those were some big words that elicited a huge response, including a comment from T.I. "I disagree. Side note: Why do I feel NY n*ggaz (Most of which I love,look up to, appreciate and respect)always feel like they so much above competition with their Atlanta (southern)constituents???? @50Cent ducking me the same way (@jermainedupri)."

You know the internet was quick to react to this one. Check it all out below.