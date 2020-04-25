Could this really be happening? It was rumored that Dr. Dre was apprehensive about agreeing to a Verzuz music battle, but according to Diddy, things have been moving forward. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have created an entirely new lane for the music industry with their Verzuz series, and with each new matchup, they continue to break records. Teddy Riley and Babyface had over 500K viewers and a record 4 million people who tuned in to watch them relive their greatest hits.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

Of course, hip hop wants to see more icons and legends connect for Verzuz, and Diddy and Dr. Dre's names were tossed around. It didn't seem as if Dre was immediately on board, but during an Instagram Live chat with Fat Joe on Friday (April 24), Diddy confirmed that he and his famous friend are working out the details.

"We're definitely talking about it," Diddy revealed. "You heard it here. You heard it here on the show." Fat Joe couldn't contain himself. Soon, the two men were yelling over each other. "Joe-prah! Breaking news, Joe-prah!" Diddy teased. Swizz and Timbaland have previously stated that if this battle were to take place, it may come with a charge to viewers. However, Swizz later clarified and stated that if this one cost fans money, it would go to charity. Watch Diddy spill the beans to Fat Joe below.