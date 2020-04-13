As the ongoing state of affairs has rendered many hobbies temporarily obsolete, it seems as if Instagram Live has experienced a net increase in total twerking time. These days, you can't venture onto social media without being subjected to a seemingly endless barrage of twerking, fueled in part by Tory Lanez' highly viral and antics-fueled "Quarantine Radio" sessions and the lucrative possibilities of OnlyFans entrepreneurship.

For Lizzo, twerking has become part of her entire image, one that has left many championing the singer's dedication to rewriting body image stigmas. She even attempted to bust out her signature move during Diddy's IG Live Easter dance party, only for Diddy to swiftly come through with the kibosh. "It's Easter Sunday," maintains Diddy, requesting something a little more family-friendly.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Though Lizzo is a good sport about it, many of her fans took issue with Diddy's request, citing hypocrisy from the legendary mogul. After all, he didn't exactly keep the same energy when Draya Michele came through to twerk her way through Juvenile's "Back Dat Azz Up," an act that was met with not one, but several airhorns of encouragement. Naturally, much of the outrage was reserved to Twitter, who proceeded to slam Puffy with labels of "fatphobic" among other dubious titles.

As Diddy himself explains it, he considered Lizzo to be among the great twerkers of the century but felt he had to shut it down over the explicit content of the music itself. "My queen, my sister, Lizzo, when I stopped the music, it's because it had a lot of curses in there. Not because she was twerking. She's one of the best twerkers in the world, okay?" he writes. "So let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing on the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?"

It should be noted that Lizzo's hypersexuality has been a sticking point in the past, what with the infamous buttless-chaps incident coming to mind. Yet she is free to do as she likes, just as Diddy is free to hand out twerk permits to those he deems worthy. On the same hand, Twitter possesses the same freedom to go directly for his neck as a result