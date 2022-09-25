Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.

The posts are from Joy's Instagram story, where she pictured the view from her flight to the festival and another post of her at the concert stage's mixing board. The Bad Boy Chief performed at the festival, the plane Joy posted seemed like a private jet, they've been rumored to be together in the past... it's adding up, right?



Well, a lot of commenters seem unfazed, whether Diddy flew Daphne out or not. While Diddy's been the subject of a few romantic speculations over the past few years, no one pops up in those quite as often as Yung Miami. The City Girl denied that they were dating, then Diddy said he was dating her but he's "single," and they've been spotted being close on everything from dance floors to podcasts and award show after parties. As such, many in the comments haven't caused a riot in the comments, as they place Yung Miami in the lead and see it as Sean Combs just doing his thing.







With all that's been confirmed (and remains unknown) about Diddy and Yung Miami, fans might just let an artist fly their friend out to their show in peace. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on this romance and check out the aforementioned post and some more funny responses below.

