Diddy has made it past the struggle and now, he can enjoy everything that he has built for himself. The music mogul is one of the most powerful men in the business, pivoting into more of an executive role in recent years. As he continues to build new platforms to promote hip-hop culture, focusing mainly on his Revolt network, Brother Love has amassed millions upon millions of dollars in his bank account. Ahead of his arrival at the Black Tie Affair in Atlanta, Georgia last night, where he made headlines by holding hands with Yung Miami, Diddy took fans on a behind-the-scenes look at his luxurious life, showing off his private jet.

Giving a glimpse of the cars he pulled up to the private airport in, Diddy walked past the luxury whips to ascend the steps to his plane. The rapper made it a point to mention that he only uses Black pilots, supporting his community with every move he makes. At the foot of the stairs, a welcome mat saying "Combs Air" sits on the ground.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Once he was onboard, Diddy showed off the amazing fruit platters that were organized for him, as well as a candy bar if he had a sweet tooth that evening.

Diddy's plane doesn't look like it's on Drake's plane's level but it's still a much smoother ride than anything we can afford. Have a look below to see how the mogul flies.