Just a couple weeks after Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday by throwing a luxurious ball at his $40 million Holmby Hills home, the party torch is now being passed to his son, Justin Combs, who turns 26-years-old today. Diddy posted an image of Justin posted up on a yacht, asking his 15.6 million followers to help him wish his blood a happy born day.



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

"Everyone help me wish my son @princejdc a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote. Diddy shares his son Justin with his ex and celebrity stylist Misa Hylton Brim. “The best style advice [my mom] gave me was just to be free,” Justin said of his mom's style advice, detailing how Diddy echoed the same sentiments on how to “be free with your style and be unapologetically you."

“I like mixing high-end fashion with streetwear and I really do what makes me happy. I go with the flow. My creativity is very intuitive. [...] I just love my whole aesthetic. It just makes me happy. Style is unique, and there’s no rules. And I never follow rules, so that makes me happy," he added.

We can't confirm what Justin will get up for his birthday but we can only assume it will be extravagant.