It's been an emotional few months for Diddy and his family. The man has been mourning the loss of his soulmate, Kim Porter, for much of 2019, using his social media channels as methods to heal and grieve. Each member of his family has noted their love for Kim and even though she and Diddy were not together at the time of her passing, he still considers her the love of his life. Diddy has made sure to remind all of his children that he's living for them now, posting photos with his kids and showing them just how much he cares. Yesterday, the entrepreneur uploaded a shot of his three daughters, Chance, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, in black and white before telling them there aren't words to describe his love for them.



Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

"Words can’t explain," wrote the rap mogul before tagging the "Combs Cartel." The picture shows his two twins on the left-hand side with Chance Combs on the right. They stand in a field with a mountain in the background.

Diddy is a proud father of six children, with three of them being shown in this photo. He is also a father to Quincy, Justin Dior and Christian Casey. Take a look at Diddy's latest tribute to his children below.