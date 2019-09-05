For those of us who were around during Diddy's original Making the Band days, there are a few moments that we hold near and dear. The show itself was a cluster of reality television drama from a group of young aspiring artists with hopes of becoming the next big thing. Day 26, Danity Kane, and Donnie Klang achieved their own levels of success from their appearances on the show, but the most talked-about seasons of the Making the Band arguably belonged to those involving the rap collective Da Band.

Diddy auditioned individual rap and R&B artists and attempted to form a City High-ish supergroup consisted of six people. Throughout their three seasons, the artists struggled with getting along and often engaged in arguments that turned physical. News has been circulating that Diddy may be working on reprising his memorable television show, and while fans speculate as to whether or not the hip hop mogul will return with a brand new Making the Band series, Diddy thought it was the perfect time to drop this gem about sacrifice.

The video comes from the early 2000s when Diddy had to once again correct Da Band members after they found it difficult to work together. "If you look at anybody that's really, really big, they sacrificed some things," Diddy says in the clip. "Madonna sacrificed some sh*t. Michael Jackson has sacrificed some sh*t. Jay Z has sacrificed some sh*t. Biggie, Tupac, myself. We've sacrificed some stuff. Eighty percent of my day is not stuff I want to do. I really want to take a nap, look at Scarface fifty times, eat a turkey sandwich, and have sex all motherf*ckin' day. That's what I would like to do. I can't do that." Check it out below plus a bonus video of Dave Chappelle hilariously mocking the group on Chappelle's Show.