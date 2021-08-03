Diddy says that he is starting a new "all R&B label" because he feels that the genre has been abandoned despite its importance to "our African American culture.” The rap legend discussed his idea in a new cover story for Vanity Fair.

“I’m coming back into music, you know?” the rapper began. “Yeah, all R&B label, because I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

He continued to explain that he wants it to feel like more of a partnership than him simply signing artists: “And I’m not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better. I’m doing 50–50 partnerships with pure transparency. That’s the thing. [The new label is so that] we can own the genre; we don’t own hip-hop right now. We have a chance to—and I’m going to make sure that—we own R&B."

Diddy also discussed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, saying that there was "no trolling involved" when he uploaded a throwback picture of them shortly after Lopez broke things off with Alex Rodriguez.

Diddy's next project, Off The Grid Vol. 1, is due out September 24th.

