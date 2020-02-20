Diddy and Lauren London are at the centre of dating rumours as sources close to Sean Combs allegedly believe that the two are developing a romantic relationship. As of right now, there is not much to base these rumours off of but several outlets, including gossip hub MTO News, are reporting that Diddy and Nipsey Hussle's widow are officially dating.

Sources close to the rap mogul reportedly believe that, after the two began hanging out often a few months ago, they've struck up a romantic relationship, which seems a little odd. London and Cassie Ventura, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, are very close friends so it just seems a little weird for her to now be connected to Combs in these rumours.



Jemal Countess/WireImage/Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle, London's boyfriend, was murdered last year and it would appear as though she's ready to find love with another man. Perhaps Diddy, who also lost his soul mate Kim Porter, is able to relate to what she recently went through and the two can emotionally support each other.

While these rumors should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, they don't seem all too farfetched. The two have been photographed together on a few different occasions, after all.

HotNewHipHop has reached out to Diddy's representative for comment.