Once upon a time, Diddy offered fans a glimpse into what motivates his hustle. The desire to accumulate generational wealth certainly sits high on the list but there was one particular moment that pushed his work ethic to the top -- waking up to 15 roaches on his face. The Bad Boy mogul shared the story last summer when he was eating mangoes by the pool to explain the importance of work ethic. "One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there were 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this," he captioned the IG post, leading to plenty of jokes.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

People began to call Diddy out for the story, claiming that they didn't believe it actually happened. Many also pointed out how Diddy was able to count the number of roaches on his face while he was asleep. There were plenty of inconsistencies in the story but it appears that Diddy is doubling down on the infamous tale.

This week, a new clip of Diddy began circulating where he recounted the tale of the roaches to a group of people. "I woke up, I swear to God, I had like 15 roaches on my face. Don't ask me how I know it's 15 but I promise you it was more than 15. I don't really want to bug you out," he said. "All over my face and I said, never again. And I fuckin' did it. And if I did it, you could do it."

Check out the clip below.