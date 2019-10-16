One of the biggest tragedies in hip-hop remains tied to The Notorious B.I.G. What would Biggie's music have sounded like as he approached the new millennium? He would have been in his late twenties, facing a wealth of legendary producers in their prime. Kanye West, Just Blaze, Dr. Dre, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Alchemist, the list goes on. Who might Biggie have worked with moving forward? If he would have kept his allegiances with Jay-Z, perhaps Biggie would have found himself experimenting over Kanye West's early soul-samples. The what-if scenario is bittersweet - can you imagine what Big might have sounded over an early 2000s Dre banger?

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

And yet he's gone, remembered not only by those touched by his music, but by those who knew him personally. One such person is Diddy, who helped propel Biggie into superstardom through his Bad Boy entrepreneurship. Together, they became one of music's dynamic duos, veterans of the infamous and iconic 1995 Source Awards. It's no wonder Puff is still holding it down for the late Chris Wallace, especially in the wake of his nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Taking to Instagram, Diddy made sure to implore his fans to vote for Big's induction, reminding the masses that they're dealing with a bonafide GOAT. And by his estimation, that's the undisputed truth.