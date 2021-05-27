Diddy posted two throwback pictures with Jennifer Lopez today and some fans think he's trying to meddle in her situationship with Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez is seemingly back together with Ben Affleck, spending time with her ex-lover on vacation this week. As the tabloids try and pick up every detail about their rendezvous by the beach, Diddy decided to get a little messy with his choice of Throwback Thursday photos.
The 51-year-old music mogul could have gone in any direction for this week's throwback photos but he decided to take a pretty shady route, posting a series of pictures with Jennifer Lopez, his ex-girlfriend. The two artists dated for two years and attended some of the most exciting events in Hollywood, including the GRAMMY Awards, as a unit. Today, Diddy shared two pictures of himself with J-Lo, right in the midst of her current situationship with Ben Affleck, seemingly reminding the world (and Ben) that he was with Lopez first.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Sharing a photo with his ex-girlfriend in her iconic Versace dress, Diddy went back into his picture books, deleted that picture, and posted another one. In his second attempt, Diddy posted a paparazzi-taken shot of the two hand-in-hand. Some people are commenting that Diddy might be shooting his shot at Lopez, hoping that she sees the pictures and remembers how much of a good time they had together. Others theorize that the rapper just wanted Ben Affleck to know he was with his girl first.
Check out the pictures below.