Kim Porter passed away from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47. She was a major part of Sean "Diddy" Combs' personal success, serving as an anchor for him and their children together. It's clear that the rap mogul, as well as his kids, miss the late star, remembering her through countless tributes and touching messages.

Today is Kim Porter's birthday. She would have been 50-years-old. Diddy is looking back on all of the phenomenal memories he has with Kim and their babies, putting together a video montage that captures his loving feelings for his ex-wife.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! LOVE YOU FOREVER," wrote Diddy on Instagram. The video is set to Michael Jackson's "The Lady In My Life". It contains footage from early on in their relationship, later in their bond, with the kids, by themselves, and more. It's a very touching tribute to Diddy's queen, who is surely smiling down on her family on what would have been her fiftieth birthday.

The second anniversary of Kim's death passed just a few weeks ago, where Diddy repeated his "LOVE YOY FOREVER" message.

Recently, Al B. Sure revealed that he was also married to Kim Porter, breaking down about their marriage on Fox Soul. Read more about that here.