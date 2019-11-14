This morning, Diddy woke up with a heavy heart, thinking of his soulmate and how much he misses her. His former partner Kim Porter passed away nearly one year ago to the day and he has been having a difficult time with it ever since. Despite his attempts to move on through flings with Lori Harvey and others, the rap mogul just keeps on going back to KP. He knows that he had something special with the late actress, who passed away on November 15, 2018 due to pneumonia-related complications. Puffy started off his day by reminding everyone of just how devastated he is over her passing, posting a tribute to Porter several moments ago.



Peter Kramer/Getty Images

His post is relatively quiet but it does enough to inform us of his constant pain. Simply sharing an enlarged "broken heart" emoji on his social media accounts, Diddy added the caption "KP" to confirm that the post is indeed about his ex.

Brother Love has been emotional about this all year. When Mother's Day was nearing in the Spring, Diddy got teary-eyed online, reflecting on how impactful Kim was in his life. As the one-year anniversary of her death approaches, expect him to convey a touching message to his one true love tomorrow.