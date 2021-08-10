Chucky Thompson was a vital member to Diddy’s Hitmen team as an in-house producer at Bad Boy Records. As we reported, producer Young Guru initially confirmed his passing on August 9 on Instagram. Thompson is credited with producing some of the biggest songs ever made, such as Biggie's "Big Poppa" and Mary J. Blige's “My Life.”

Young Guru shared his own sentimental statement on Monday, calling Chucky "my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever."

Chucky’s cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, but Detroit radio personality Donnie Simpson seems to have an idea. On Monday, he tweeted that he personally received word Chucky’s death was due to complications from COVID-19. Stay tuned for updates on that, though.

Diddy shared his condolences on Monday with a heartfelt message for his old friend.

He shared, "I’ve been in shock most of the day. Chucky Thompson was not just someone that I made Mary J Blige’s My Life with and a part of the legendary Hitmen, he was also one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever met. He always kept you laughing, always kept you smiling and he always let you know that he loved you. I love you Chucky. One of the greatest of all time. You will be truly missed. Love, Puff."

Our hearts continue to be with Chucky’s family and friends during this difficult time.