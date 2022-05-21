They're the apple of their father's eye, but don't ask Diddy about his daughters getting into dating. The world has watched Diddy's kids grow up in front of their eyes, including his three girls: 16-year-old Chance (with Sarah Chapman) and 15-year-old twins, Jessie James and D'Lila Star (with late ex Kim Porter). The teens have been showing face in recent years as they pursue all avenues of the industry, but modeling seems to be their specialty.

During his recent visit to Ellen, the media mogul was a little taken aback when the host mentioned that the girls are at the age of dating.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

“I don’t know what you’re talking about," the proud dad answered. "No, they’re not…they better not be dating right now.” The audience seemed amused but Ellen was insistent that at 15 and 16, teens start thinking about getting into relationships, and for some reason, Diddy was stunned. He didn't believe it so he quickly polled the audience and the crowd confirmed that his girls most likely had suitors that were interested.

"Oh my God," he said, adding that his girls "don't have boyfriends." He was just that the dating age was 17, and when asked what his experiences were like at his daughters' ages he revealed, “I was wild. I was different. I was from a whole ‘nother time.”

Watch Diddy playfully put his foot down about his girls' dating lives below.