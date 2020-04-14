With the entire world on lockdown, including hip-hop's best and brightest business people, many have been forced to think on their feet. The distancing measures can feel all the more lonely when holidays like Easter weekend roll around, and families are forced to spend time apart. Luckily, Diddy spent his day doing his part to instill the masses with good cheer and favorable spirits. On Sunday, Puff took to Instagram to stage an elaborate, multi-hour dance party, featuring appearances from Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod, Lizzo, Draya Michele, Swae Lee, and more.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Not only was the experience a fun and celebrity-laden--albeit notably twerk-free--environment, but it also served a dual purpose in helping contribute to the fight against coronavirus. As the dance party raged on, Diddy's Team Love x Direct Relief initiative was accepting donations in the name of all the health care workers putting their lives on the line. Following the Dance-A-Thon, Diddy's charity raked in a staggering sum of $3,731,260, which should go a long way in assisting those in need.

As explained on TeamLove.com, Diddy's "Direct Relief supports healthcare organizations and professionals who care for medically underserved communities. Team Love also cares for these communities, which are often Black & Brown and disproportionately affected by emergencies like this pandemic."

Much respect to Diddy for holding down in this time of crisis, and to anybody who took the time to donate. Did you tune into Diddy's Dance-A-Thon?