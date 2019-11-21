We all know that Diddy, more than anything, is a media mogul that has put a concerted amount of effort into highlighting the experiences of Black and Brown people across America. His network REVOLT is currently carried by Comcast as one of a few minority-owned networks. Comcast is still facing allegations of using discriminatory practices. Byron Allen claims the company refused to carry his channel but still carrying "lesser-known, white-owned" networks.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

In the Supreme Court, Comcast tried to use Diddy and REVOLT as an example of being inclusive. Diddy quickly slammed them for mentioning him in court, saying, "While it is true that we are in business with Comcast, it is not accurate to use my name or my network as an example of inclusion. I do not want my name to be used inaccurately so I must speak my truth," he wrote.

"In its efforts to get the lawsuit filed by Byron Allen dismissed, Comcast has taken a legal approach that could weaken fundamental civil rights protections," Diddy continued. "The Civil Rights Act of 1866 section 1981 was designed to ensure Black people are able to do business in this country and not be denied because of race. Comcast is arguing that this law only applies if racial discrimination is the only factor that leads to a refusal to do business, which would be extremely hard to prove. If they are successful, it will become much harder for any victim of discrimination to seek justice in court."





















