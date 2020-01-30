Diddy is rounding up what was an eventful last few weeks. The music mogul legally changed his middle name to Love, spread inspiration at the Roc Nation Brunch, had an empowering conversation with DaBaby and spoke powerful words about Black representation at the Pre-Grammy gala. "Every year, y’all be killing us, man," Diddy said in his speech. "I’m speaking for all the artists here, the producers, the executives. The amount of time that it takes to make these records, to pour your heart out into it. And we just want an even playing field. In the great words of Erykah Badu, 'We are artists and we are sensitive about our sh*t.'"



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In light of his major moves, Diddy has now come through to show some love to his gorgeous offspring since sharing an image to his Instagram feed that sees all six of his children by his side. From the left is Quincy, Jessie, Chance, D’Lila Star, King and Justin. The caption for the image just reads "@combscartel" leading to a designated Instagram account with photos of the large family.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know?” Diddy said after the passing of his ex Kim Porter. “My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”