Though he passed away twenty-three years ago to this day, the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. still endures. Many hip-hop fans still consider him to be one of the most influential rappers of all time, and his timeless catalog has amassed over eleven-million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Suffice it to say, there are plenty who still hold Biggie dear to heart -- especially those who knew him first hand. Today, Diddy took to Instagram to shine a spotlight on his friend and protege, proudly reaffirming his position as the greatest of all time.

There's not much else to the sentiment, though its importance should not be undervalued. In this age of instant gratification, where artists are essentially expected to keep up with an album-a-year pace, it's all too easy for older acts to fall by the wayside. Though The Notorious B.I.G. has indeed become larger than life, constant reminders of his talent remain necessary, especially as new generations of hip-hop listeners begin to discover the culture.

Whether or not you agree that Biggie is the greatest rapper of all time is a matter of taste. But it's abundantly clear where Diddy's loyalties lie -- after all, this is the man who came up alongside Big, who executive produced albums like Ready To Die and the posthumous Born Again. It's incredibly wholesome to see him continuing to ride for the fallen King Of New York, a tradition he will likely continue on an annual basis. Rest in peace to The Notorious B.I.G. Where does he rank in your top 10?