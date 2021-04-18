Black Rob passed away at the age of 51-years-old this weekend. Mark Curry, Mario Winans, and DJ Self were among the first to confirm the tragic news. Many of his peers and friends shared tributes and homages on their social media pages while fans reflected on hit singles like "Woah," "24 Hours To Live" with The LOX, DMX and Ma$e, and other countless records he released under the Bad Boy imprint.



Larry French/Getty Images

Though the news of Rob's passing was first reported by Diddy's media company REVOLT, he had not issued a statement at that moment. On Sunday, he took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself and Black Rob during the Bad Boy heyday in the early 2000s as he reflected on the rapper's impact on the world. "Rest in power King @therealblackrob," he wrote. "As I listen to your records today there's one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a king! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed."

There was a growing concern among fans last week after a video of Black Rob in a hospital bed emerged. It was later revealed that he suffered from four strokes and did not have a place to stay. A GoFundMe page was immediately launched to help Rob with medical bills and his living situation while Mark Curry revealed days later that Diddy reached out to help.

RIP Black Rob. Keep his family and friends in your prayers.