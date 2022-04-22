Diddy will be returning to the Billboard Music Awards this year in a major way. The Bad Boy founder shared the news on Instagram that he will be hosting and executive producing the upcoming BBMAs. The mogul shared a video from his backyard at the wee hours of the morning as he attempted to wake up his neighbors with the news.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Good morning, my neighbors! As the sun rises, I have an announcement I want you all to hear," he screamed. "I am returning, yes! I am returning! And what better way to do that than to executive produce and to host this year's 2022 Billboard Music Award. That means I'm the host with the most. I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots. That means I'm the ringmaster. P.T. Barnum style."

Diddy's massive role in this year's BBMAs will fall on the 25-year anniversary of his first Billboard Music Award for his debut album, No Way Out. With much to celebrate, Diddy said that he'll be coming through with an incredible award show accompanied with a stellar line-up of performers.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," Diddy said in a statement to E! News. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Do you think Diddy will be a good host at this year's BBMAs?