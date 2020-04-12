Diddy is bringing the good vibes to Instagram live on this fine Easter Sunday with a Team Love Dance-A-Thon featuring Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, and more. The whole world is invited to the blowout event, which will serve as a fundraiser for a good cause. Diddy has been stressing the importance of supporting those on the frontline during this global health crisis, which is why he is "raising much needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country⁣" by hosting "The World's Biggest Dance-A-Thon."

Mr. Combs and the rest of the Combs Cartel have been hard at work practicing their moves for the star-studded affair, which will also feature appearances by Diddy's ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, Oprah Winfrey, Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Diddy also got in touch with the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, to make sure that everything runs smoothly. “I need you to make sure nothing breaks down,” Diddy told him. “It’s my responsibility to warn you that when I throw a Diddy party, everybody shows up.”

The Team Love Dance-A-Thon will be taking place today (April 12th), at 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST on Diddy's Instagram account. Additional appearances include Will Smith, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart, Lizzo, Usher, Justin Bieber, Ciara, Shaquille O'Neal, Janelle Monae, French Montana, and many, many more. Check out the video below for the full list of attendees, and get ready for some surprise guests.

