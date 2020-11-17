It's been two years since Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away from pneumonia complications, and her loved ones have been honoring her memory. When news circulated on November 15, 2018, about Kim's death, people couldn't believe the beloved model and mother was gone. There were obvious concerns for her children: Quincy Brown (with Al B. Sure); and Christian Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs that she shared with Diddy.

On Instagram, Diddy posted a series of intimate family photos of Kim as he paid tribute to the woman he has repeatedly has called the love of his life. "QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," Diddy penned in a caption. In another, he stated, "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! @ladykp."

Earlier this year, Diddy reflected on happier times as he called Kim the "one" while revealing his rose garden monument to the mother of three of his children. "This is a special announcement, a PSA to all the players, all the playboys. When you find that one, don't be playing around with it," Diddy previously said. "It's rare, somebody that's going to understand you and be there for you unconditionally. Sometimes you can be in the game getting hot and you could just want to experience everything. I definitely feel like, as a man, I f*cked up on that."

