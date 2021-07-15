Diddy is easily one of hip-hop's most accomplished moguls. As such, he's been constantly held as a prime example for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to stake their claim in the music industry.

Today, Billboard has reported on a new addition to Diddy's team, confirming that he has officially signed Wassim "Sal" Slaiby to be his new manager. Slaiby is best known for managing The Weeknd, easily one of the biggest superstars in the world; it's unsurprising that Diddy was impressed by his new manager's resume.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

In addition to The Weeknd and Diddy, Slaiby also manages an impressive lineup of talent, including Doja Cat, French Montana, Belly, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and Swedish House Mafia. In addition to his expanding roster, Slaiby founded SALXCO and co-founded XO Records (where he is currently CEO), an impressive feather in his cap to be sure. Billboard also notes that he was named Varietys' Manager of the Year in 2020.

Given his many accolades and accomplishments, it's no wonder Diddy decided to connect with Sal. At this moment, neither have issued any words on the signing, though it will certainly be interesting to see how it unfolds. Perhaps we'll see Diddy linking with The Weeknd and Doja Cat in some capacity; though Diddy has largely strayed away from releasing music, that's not to say he's given up on laying down vocals entirely.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images. Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Wassim Slaiby.

Congratulations to Diddy and Slaiby for their new partnership -- may it be a long and successful one. Stay tuned for more news on Diddy's next endeavors, as well as developments from Slaiby's XO Records right here.

