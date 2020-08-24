We can all use some positivity in our lives, and on our feeds, right now. Diddy just came through with some content that we can all appreciate.

The hip-hop mogul is known for his wide web of connections. When there isn't a pandemic happening, you can guarantee that Diddy is planning some world-class parties for a very exclusive list of guests, which generally includes Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Nas, and others. This weekend, he got some of the greats together for a picture celebrating Black Excellence, linking up with Travis Scott, Nas, Quavo, and Swizz Beatz by the beach.

The legend posted a picture with his four special guests putting their arms around one another, forming a pretty powerful line of Black men in the music industry. All of these stars have accomplished great heights in their business ventures and to see them continue to strive is beautiful.

All of these guys have a lot going on. Diddy is the executive producer of Burna Boy's new album. Nas is fresh off the release of another great album over two decades into his career. Travis Scott just released his song from the highly-anticipated film Tenet. Swizz Beatz is heading the Verzuz battles with Timbaland. And Quavo had a starring role in the Migos' new music video for "Need It" with Youngboy Never Broke Again.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

You love to see them all together as they continue to win individually.