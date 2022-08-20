When it comes to his love life, Diddy has never been one to shy away from sharing the intimate details of his bedroom preferences. Most recently, the multihyphenate joined Tory Lanez for a conversation on Instagram Live during which the pair got to talking about the current state of R&B, among other things.

"I’m on a love frequency, but you know I got a mean toxic side to me," the 52-year-old told his friend. "And n*gga, when I throw that PLAYBOY on, I can leave that bitch on muthaf*ckin’ repeat and really let it do its thing," he added, praising Lanez's 2021 arrival.

Sean Combs gave the Toronto native the highest flowers, dubbing Tory one of his "favourite R&B artists." As it turns out, the place where the father of five listens the most is in the bedroom, during sex.

"That’s what I’m listening to in the crib when I’m getting… When I’m doing my thing, you know what I’m saying, with my lady, when I’m just, mmmmmmm, when I’m in that muthaf*ckin’ vibe," Diddy confessed.

He continued, "And everybody gotta stop fronting. When they get in that vibe, they know they go get some of that Tory Lanez. Tory Lanez got a good six joints on the smashing playlist."

Tory Lanez attends Shaq's Fun House in February 2022 -- Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the news, the Harlem-born artist made headlines earlier this weekend as he and Yung Miami got up close and personal while performing together on stage – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]