Diddy is raising money for healthcare workers by hosting a dance-a-thon on Instagram live, featuring appearances from a number of celebrities.

"We are having the WORLD’S BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!!! We are raising much-needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country!⁣" Diddy said in an announcement on Instagram.

"So let’s ALL DANCE TOGETHER and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!"

One notable celeb who came through was Jennifer Lopez. The two dated 1999 to 2001. Lopez's current fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also made an appearance and was exposed as a huge fan of Diddy's: "Puffy, you have to know this because I don't think you know this — this guy right here is your biggest fan. You and Mase like are his heroes, okay?" Lopez of her fiancé. "It's like every party we do, anything we do, it's like 'Put on Puffy and Mase.'"

LeBron James and his kids, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, and more also came through. Check out some highlights in the Twitter clips below:

The event has raised over $3 million so far.

