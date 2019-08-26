You can always count on Diddy to come through with his opinion on matters like this. The rap mogul is close friends with Jay-Z and he's not about to let the community change their opinion on one of the greatest of all time just because they don't understand why he partnered with the NFL. There are many people who aren't rocking with the Roc anymore because of the new deal that Hov made with the National Football League. Since Colin Kaepernick still does not have a job as a quarterback in the NFL, folks have been pressing Jay on why he agreed to this. Diddy decided to speak his mind and explain why he thinks people just aren't understanding his choice.



Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

In a series of tweets this morning, Sean Combs spoke to the people and explained that Jay-Z is seriously one of the best men in the industry because he always puts on for those around him. "Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me," wrote Diddy along with a video of the rapper discussing his influence. "He’s always been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time. I’m so proud of @Kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done! It’s time to play chess not checkers, I believe he is going to do some incredible things."

Diddy explains that, seeing how people were turning against Jay-Z last week, he felt he needed to speak up and get everybody back on the same page. "We cannot go against each other, there's not enough of us," he said. Read his full discourse below.