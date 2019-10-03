Have you ever wanted to hold a personal conversation with a rap mogul such as Diddy? Haven't we all? Now's your chance to actually get close to the legendary entertainer though because, going against his own beliefs, the superstar gave out his phone number online for his millions of fans to save in their own contact lists.

Diddy, also known as Puff Daddy, Brother Love, and several other monikers, has just become the latest celebrity to give out their phone number on social media. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur stated that he realized it likely wasn't the smartest decision to make but, since he doesn't want to divulge too much information on social media, this is his best bet. "I want a deeper connection with my fans," said Diddy in a video posted to his page. "So I came up with this idea. I was gonna get a special phone number and I was gonna be able to give it to my family and my fans."



Rich Polk/Getty Images

He went on to explain the types of inquiries you can hit him up with, which actually seem really dope. "On top of that, I'm also gonna be able to be in communication with y'all," he said. "When I'm in your city, I'll be able to hit you directly. And also, I will be answering questions and talking to people and accepting resumes and, you know, giving information for parties. Man, I'm just gonna give out my fucking number!"

Did he say parties??? Resumes??? Count me in. This appears to be a trend that's beginning among the music community. Other artists, including Joyner Lucas, Juice WRLD, Tinashe and more have given out their numbers as a way of getting closer to their fans. Will you be adding Diddy to your own network or do you think it's a waste of time?