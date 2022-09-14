Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."

The Caresha Please host has a lot to celebrate these days. Along with her show's first award nod, the Miami rapper is shifting the culture with intimate celebrity interviews. Her interview with Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie has already hit over 2 million views. Diddy tapped into his proud Papi vibes and blessed his Shawty Wop with a diamond drenched, baguette necklace to honor her success. The pendant on the chain read, "Love," in honor of the hip hop mogul's new moniker.

Benny Da Jeweler shared the special piece on his Instagram Story, writing, "Love pendant with a big baguette chain!! @Yungmiami gift from @Diddy." Diddy is never shy when it comes to splurging on his women. According to reports, the hip hop CEO gifts the "Rap Freaks" rapper $250,000 a month so she can buy whatever she wants. Though neither star has confirmed the amount, Yung Miami seems to be head over heels in her relationship.

Last week, she shared a cryptic post on Instagram which instantly had fans thinking she was referring to Diddy. "I love this n**** down to the veins in his D!" the post read. No word on who the post was aimed at, but judging by her new blinged out chain, it's safe to say Yung Miami and Diddy are in a good space.

