Diddy and Shyne came to peace with each other in the past few years. In 1999, Diddy was arrested alongside Shyne during an infamous nightclub shooting that left three injured. Shyne ultimately spent time behind bars while Diddy was cleared of all charges.



Danny Martindale/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gene Deal, a former Bad Boy bodyguard, recently sat down with The Art Of Dialogue where he leaped into the backstory of the infamous shooting, revealing some interesting information on how Diddy got off on the charges. He explained that he and another one of Diddy's bodyguards, Anthony "Wolf" Jones, were given the day off while the Bad Boy boss and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, were in the Hamptons together before heading on a Mediterranean cruise. Wolf was at a party when he got a call from Puff saying that he'd be joining him shortly, though Wolf was trying to convince Puff otherwise.

"I’m getting a phone call talkin’ about, ‘Yo Gene, Puff is coming back from the Hamptons.’ All that shit went to voicemail. I’m listening to my messages and they tellin’ me I gotta come back to work. I ain’t even pick that up. From my understanding, everybody goes [to the club]," Deal recalled. As other security detail went to the establishment, Diddy and J. Lo followed shortly after. However, Diddy attempted to takeover the bar while another crew had already claimed a certain section. Deal said Diddy was flossing with bottles lined up across the bar. According to Deal, One individual then went up to Diddy, said "We got money," and threw cash in Brother Love's face. That's when the altercation broke out.

Deal went on to explain his theory as to why Diddy had his charges dismissed while Shyne sat behind bars for roughly a decade. He said Wolf, Shyne, and Puff were charged with the same counts but had someone who was going to make sure "all of them got off."

"They came to Shyne and they asked Shyne for 20 racks ’cause they had somebody that was gonna make sure all of them got off ’cause they was not going to agree to none of them charges, and they was on the jury stand,” he said, adding that Shyne might not publicly admit to that factor in the case. “This came from Wolf. So, the reason they got off was people was coming to Bad Boy security -- Paul and other people -- and said that they were there. So they were giving them -- the D.A.s and the lawyers’ -- cards and telling ’em to go make a statement. Some of those people making statements, they was making statements against Shyne," he continued, stating that Shyne has even brought this up in th epast. "

"He was like, ‘You supposed to be my brother and you got people testifying against me?’ Those people were testifying, they were brought to Puff first, saying what they saw against Shyne, what they saw Shyne do," he said. "The D.A. didn’t even know those people existed.”