Diddy recently enjoyed some quality time with his family while celebrating his son Quincy's birthday. The celebrations occurred in Los Angeles and consisted of the business mogul's family undergoing a fun baseball game. Herein, the family was split into separate, competing squads: team FreQuincy, named in honour of the birthday boy, and CYN, handled by his brothers Christian and Justin. Diddy helped coach the FreQuincy team while also acting as a commentator to the whole thing. In following his own baseball ceremonial custom, Diddy sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," prior to commencing the first pitch. In the end, unfortunaely, CYN won 15-8 following a total of nine innings. Though the celebrations ended well with Diddy and his daughters Jessie and D'Lila singing Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday," to Quincy.

Despite being a familial event, the Hip Hop pioneer made sure to invite some of Quincy's closest friends. Hence, a set of celebrities were found amongst the guests to have attended the baseball game. Of these we include Luke James, DaniLeigh and Jackie Long. Moreover, delicacies were covered by different food trucks which included Wings N' Waffles and more. Of course, the drinks came from no other than Diddy's very own alcohol brand, Ciroc.

