The Fresh Air Fund is a non-profit organization that provides camps and learning experiences for low-income children who wouldn't be exposed to different environments outside of their neighborhoods. Mariah Carey has partnered with the organization for Camp Mariah, a three-and-a-half week summer camp experience for kids in the 7th, 8th, and 9th grades. Thousands of children's lives have been changed because of the opportunities the Fresh Air Fund has offered, including Sean "Diddy" Combs who shared his story during the organization's recent virtual gala.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

“My name is Sean Love Combs and I am a former Fresh Air Fund kid. I grew up in Harlem. We didn’t have any summer camps," said Diddy. “I went and stayed with an Amish family, and that was crazy because there was no electricity and things like that — it helped me to survive... It helped me...to have those experiences that [tell you] everything’s going to be all right. There’s no electricity.” He added, “The Fresh Air Fund changed my life — as you can see.”

This isn't the first time that Diddy has spoken openly about his experience with the Amish. Back in 2018 while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Diddy detailed his time with his church-going family. "I had to milk cows, I'd pick berries. It was a lot of chores. They wake up and they do their chores," said the rap mogul. "I remember we used to go to church and at the church, they used to just have these lavish meals. And it really kind of taught you family. I rode around in a horse and buggy everywhere".

