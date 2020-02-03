Diddy might not be known as an artist, first and foremost, but he's definitely been behind some of the biggest hip-hop records ever. The reign of Bad Boy produced classics upon classics. So, even though Diddy might not be the main artist, he's left his imprint on those classic records. Per Page Six, over the weekend, Diddy was in Miami for the Super Bowl, like most people in the music industry. On Saturday night, he hosted a Super Bowl Party where he brought out some of his frequent collaborators for a little bit of a throwback.

Diddy on stage as he performed a few smash records such as "Mo Money Mo Problems" and "It's All About The Benjamins." DJ Khaled, Ciara, and French Montana also hit the stage and performed a couple of records as well. The night also brought in a few other major celebrities who enjoyed the throwbacks and made their way over to SLS South Beach in Miami. Among those in attendance were Dr. Oz, Lil Jon, Fabolous, Nick Lachey, Tiki Barber, Nene Leakes, Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, Daymond John, Tyson Beckford, and Paris Hilton.

In related news, Diddy's been facing backlash after Mase accused the music mogul of screwing him over his publishing deal. The accusations arrived shortly after Diddy's speech at the Grammys where he blasted the Recording Academy for their treatment towards Black artists, specifically in hip-hop.