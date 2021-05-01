Former Bad Boy Records artist Black Rob tragically passed away on April 17th at the age of 51. In the moments leading up to his death, the "Whoa" rapper was vocal about dealing with numerous health complications. He explained he had suffered four strokes in the last five years and was currently homeless. While Black Rob was dealing with the health complications, many questioned why the well-off Diddy did not reach out to help.

Rob's manager previously called out the mogul for offering to pay for the funeral services, ranting, "People were dragging their feet and nothing got done. So now you gonna pay for his funeral, he dead and gone now! Everybody wanna do something for you when you dead and gone!" Now, an individual from Black Rob's community named Pete is defending the rap mogul, explaining the anger is fully misplaced at the funeral service for the late Bad Boy artist.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pete took to the stage at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Harlem on Friday (April 30) to explain the wrong folks were being thanked for Black Rob's journey while throwing in a round of applause for Diddy. "Also, when you talk about Puff Daddy -- [Black Rob] needed medical help, Puff got him the best doctors, he got him the best everything. The best hotels, anything he wanted. He been there from zero day," the man said.

He continued, "Puff always been there. So shame on y'all if y'all in there talking bad about him. He always helped Rob. Even when we done already -- Rob done blew through the money like, 'Rob, how you went through all this money?' 'I don't know but call Puff.' Alright? We love y'all."

It's unclear whether or not Diddyattended the services. Nonetheless, the consensus seems to be that the Bad Boys CEO did extend as much help as he could.

Black Rob passed away from kidney failure and cardiac arrest at 51 years old. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

