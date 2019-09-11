On September 11th, New York City was devastated by a terrorist attack that left nearly three thousand people dead and over six thousand injured. Not only that, it left Americans feeling vulnerable, grief-stricken, and afraid, at least in the initial stages. Eventually, many banded together to find strength in unity, and the impact of 9/11 continues to be felt with every passing year. Today, Diddy took a moment to pay homage to both the victims of the tragedy and his fallen friend, The Notorious B.I.G.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As much a New York icon as the Towers behind him, Biggie exuded greatness as the King of NY both before and after his untimely murder. It's no wonder Diddy chose this particular picture to pay homage, sharing an iconic image of Biggie standing in front of the Twin Towers. It's a loaded image, one packed with power and bittersweet reminders of the lost ones. Yet it's also a testament to the staying power of iconography, with both Biggie and the Towers themselves evoking imagery of The Big Apple and those who call it home.

Respect to Diddy for sharing this image. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the tragedy of 9/11. Rest in peace to those who passed. Rest in peace to the Notorious B.I.G.