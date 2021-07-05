Captioned "THE MOST PRIVATE PARTY IN THE WORLD.", it should already be implied that stars like Drake and moguls like Diddy tend to keep everything exclusive.

Diddy posted a video of the two (below), alongside French Montana, LondonOnDaTrack, Conway the Machine, and practically every single non-artist out of October's Very Own. With no noise, we have no idea what was going on at this party, though everyone in attendance seems to be wearing some form of ridiculously reflective clothes. And with such a broad range of rappers sitting in this room, we would love to have seen this 4th of July get-together morph into some form of cypher.

With virtually no clear-cut answer as to where they were, the same can be said about Drake's forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, which has been in talks to release for the past eight months at this point. Regardless, it sure is refreshing to see so many music powerhouses join in one room together, even if it is solely being stared at via screen.

As far as the remaining artists go, French Montana recently showed off a snippet for the Soulja Boy hit "She Make It Clap," where he made reference to every celebrity that doesn't seem to show their face in this Diddy clip. And, according to Puff, Montana has got a major hit coming at some point in the summer, titled "FWMGAB."