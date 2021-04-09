What began as Diddy drawing attention to corporate America taking advantage of Black professionals and creators has resulted in a social media firestorm. The Rap mogul penned a statement over on his Revolt platform and soon, his article went viral. Immediately, people began reposting and resharing Diddy's comments in agreeance, but soon, others came forward with their stories that didn't paint Sean Combs in a favorable light.



"We’re done letting corporations manipulate our culture into believing incremental progress is acceptable action," Diddy tweeted. "IF YOU LOVE US, PAY US. Here’s my letter to corporate America." Jessie Woo, who had a stint on Love & Hip Hop, took the opportunity to share her experience. "Diddy, it starts with us. I was recently approached to host a show for Revolt and it came without pay. We cannot keep knocking white folks for their disrespect towards minority creators while doing the same thing to each other. I encourage you to be the change we need."

People also brought up Diddy being at odds with certain artists about pay or not being allowed to own their masters. Bad Boy artists like Ma$e, B5, and Q Parker from 112 have been vocal about not being given what they believe they are owed. Check out several reactions below.