It's not uncommon for Sean "Diddy" Combs to use his platform to help motivate the masses. We've watched as he's shared inspirational videos to his social media pages and encouraged young people to get more actively involved in the political arena. He's been vocal about the Rock the Vote and Vote or Die movements for years, and although we're in the midst of a global pandemic, this is still an election year for the United States.

The media mogul recently posted a video of himself sharing the screen with his good friend Naomi Campbell. In the clip, Diddy tells Black Americans not to automatically vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden just because of his party affiliation. He also told viewers not to vote because they're afraid of sitting President Donald Trump. "It's whoever is gonna take care of our community. Whoever wants to make a deal. It's business at this point," Diddy stated. He added that Biden needs to make his policies pertaining to "Black and Brown people" clear "or else he can't get the vote. I will hold the vote hostage if I have."

The responses to the Bad Boy icon's words were swift, and he even received criticism from Kenny Burns, his right-hand man and the Senior Vice President of Brand Development for Combs Enterprises. The video caused a heavy debate online, so check out a few responses below and weigh in with where you stand on this one.