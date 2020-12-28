Sean "Diddy" Combs has come to the final decision that he will not be hosting his annual New Year's Eve party, deciding that the risks are too high and it's not worth it, eyeing next year as the pandemic hopefully slows down. He announced the news on Instagram.

"TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR," wrote Diddy to his millions of followers. "I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!"



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The responsible decision comes as many celebrities have been posting footage of their vacations, parties, and more irresponsible gatherings between friends throughout the last few weeks. It's nice that Diddy is still taking this health crisis seriously. Vaccines are beginning to roll out for those that are high-risk, but that doesn't mean that we're all in the clear yet. Cities continue to lock down for a reason as many regions are nearly at capacity in their hospitals.

"ATTENTION: THIS IS TO EVERYONE, ALL OF MY FRIENDS & FAMILY," added Diddy in his caption. "I’M NOT CHANGING MY MIND ... SEE YOU ALL IN 2021! LOVE YOU!"

Make sure to keep your New Year's Eve plans minimal, and don't put anybody at risk. Stay home if you can and bring in the new year with your bubble.