Clive Davis's coveted pre-Grammy party is an event that celebrities anticipate. The music industry's elite clamor together for the annual event where they're able to enjoy music in a relaxed environment, put on by one of music's more powerful, influential, wealthy, respected and famous figures. This year, Davis and the Grammys have decided to honor Diddy, a three-time Grammy winner, with the Industry Icons Award at this year's pre-awards gala.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

“Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” Diddy shared with Vibe. “To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing.”

The music icon wasn't finished sharing his gratitude because he took to Instagram to give some last-minute thoughts about the honor. While receiving a hair mask, Diddy said, "I'm getting honored as an icon, I'm blown away! Thank you, Clive and the whole crew. It's a big honor for me, but I have to take the time out and just thank every producer, engineer, executive, artist, Bad Boy employee, every manager, every label that I've worked with, everybody that's been involved in my musical career as an executive. This is like, the highest award you can get as an executive from the most legendary record executive in the game, Clive Davis."

Diddy also mentioned that there are people he's worked with throughout his career flying in from around the world as they make their way to Clive Davis's coveted event, so check out the grateful media mogul's full message below.