Diddy showed up to support Yung Miami at the City Girls' latest concert, bringing a bouquet of flowers with him. The cute moment comes just days after Yung Miami had discussed her relationship with Diddy during a cover story for Pop Sugar.

While Diddy was spotted backstage in a video shared by TheShadeRoom, JT confirmed he had gifted her flowers in a post on her Instagram Story.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Thank you bro @Diddy appreciate these!" she captioned a picture of the flowers with an accompanying card.

"Kill it tonight sis! Love LOVE," the card with the flowers reads.

The act is the latest example of the "really supportive relationship" Yung Miami described during her interview with Pop Sugar.

"Me and Diddy have a really supportive relationship. He supports me, and I support him, "she had told the outlet. "People don't know us. They don't know what the f*ck we got goin' on. I'm in there like, 'Shut the f*ck up. Y'all don't know what we have going on. Me and him gon' be married — boom!' No, I'm just saying."

Earlier this year, Miami attended the BET Awards to show her own support for Diddy, holding up a sign reading “Go Papi!”

Check out Diddy backstage at the event below.



